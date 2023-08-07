Armenia Security Council chief has telephone conversation with newly appointed Iran counterpart

Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, on Monday had a telephonic conversation with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, newly appointed Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Office of the Security Council of Armenia.
First, Grigoryan congratulated Ahmadian on assuming the aforesaid post, and wished him success in this important position—and for the benefit of the friendly people of Iran.
Subsequently, the interlocutors exchanged views on matters of Armenia-Iran economic cooperation, as well as future cooperation.