Armenia territorial administration minister, Iran new ambassador discuss joint programs (PHOTOS)

Gnel Sanosyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, received the delegation led by Mehdi Sobhani, the newly appointed Iranian ambassador to Armenia.

The warm and friendly Armenian-Iranian relations and the need to deepen them were highlighted by both sides.

"It is a pleasure to state that our relations are developing at a good pace, but there is great potential for developing, deepening relations in other directions as well," said the minister, emphasizing the importance of existing cooperation especially in the energy sector.

During the meeting, the progress of projects being jointly implemented was discussed.