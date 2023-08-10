News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
August 10
USD
386.05
EUR
425.74
RUB
3.96
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
August 10
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.05
EUR
425.74
RUB
3.96
Show news feed
Armenia territorial administration minister, Iran new ambassador discuss joint programs (PHOTOS)
Armenia territorial administration minister, Iran new ambassador discuss joint programs (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

Gnel Sanosyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, received the delegation led by Mehdi Sobhani, the newly appointed Iranian ambassador to Armenia.

The warm and friendly Armenian-Iranian relations and the need to deepen them were highlighted by both sides.

"It is a pleasure to state that our relations are developing at a good pace, but there is great potential for developing, deepening relations in other directions as well," said the minister, emphasizing the importance of existing cooperation especially in the energy sector.

During the meeting, the progress of projects being jointly implemented was discussed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Gas for Electricity contract with Iran extended until 2030 (PHOTOS)
They signed the document on the extension of this contract and capacity increase...
 Tasnim: Iran, Armenia security councils’ heads discuss regional situation
In a telephone conversation, Ali Akbar Ahmadian told Armen Grigoryan that Iran fully supports the establishment of sustainable peace in the region…
 Armenia Security Council chief briefs Iran diplomat on humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh
Armen Grigoryan received newly appointed Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Sobhani…
 Armenia Security Council chief has telephone conversation with newly appointed Iran counterpart
They exchanged views on matters of Armenia-Iran economic cooperation, as well as future cooperation…
 Iran's new ambassador starts mission in Armenia
Ambassador Mehdi Sobhani, met with Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to discuss his respective work plan…
 Premier has farewell meeting with Iran ambassador to Armenia
Nikol Pashinyan received Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, who is concluding his diplomatic mission in Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos