Armenia legislature head: Iran is special partner that contributes to establishment of regional peace

Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Alen Simonyan, received the newly appointed Iranian ambassador to Armenia, Mehdi Sobhani, congratulated him on assuming this mission, and wished him a fruitful activity, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the NA.
Also, Simonyan extended his condolences to the families and friends of the casualties of the recent terrorism in the city of Shiraz, Iran, and to the entire people of Iran, stressing that the joint fight against terrorism should be one of the primary goals.
In response, Sobhani noted that terrorism has no nationality and borders, and the basis of the friendship between Armenia and Iran is also immediate condemnation of terrorist acts. The Iranian diplomat added that has great hope that his mission in friendly Armenia will be crowned with success.
Simonyan, in turn, expressed his belief that the ambassador will invest his efforts in strengthening and deepening bilateral friendly relations between the two countries.
The parties discussed the importance of interparliamentary relations, emphasizing the legislative interaction and the parliamentary possibilities of providing prompt solutions to the arising issues. Armenian-Iranian friendly parliamentary cooperation was particularly highlighted.
The speaker of the NA noted that Iran has been and still remains a special partner for Armenia, as it contributes—with its balanced policy—to the establishment of peace and strengthening of stability in the region.
In addition, Alen Simonyan drew the Iranian ambassador's attention to the ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan and the resultant severe humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, and stressed the need to immediately lift this blockade. He emphasized that the efforts of the Armenian side are aimed at establishing stable peace in the South Caucasus, which will be beneficial for all the peoples of the region.