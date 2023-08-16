News
Armenia FM heads for New York
Armenia FM heads for New York
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan has left for New York to attend the UN Security Council meeting regarding the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh. Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

Mirzoyan's address at the aforementioned meeting is scheduled for the second half of the day local time.

As reported earlier, at the request of Armenia, the UN Security Council on Wednesday will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the humanitarian situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
