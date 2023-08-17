News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
August 17
USD
386.15
EUR
420.21
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
August 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.15
EUR
420.21
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Azerbaijan again fires at combine harvester working in Karabakh village field
Azerbaijan again fires at combine harvester working in Karabakh village field
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

At around 5pm Thursday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Askeran region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), noted the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MoD)

For the second time during the day, the Azerbaijani side fired, from small arms, in the direction of a combine harvester working in a field of Sarushen village.

"It is obvious that by regularly trying to disrupt the grain harvest, the Azerbaijani side seeks to deepen the humanitarian disaster in the Republic of Artsakh as a result of the [Azerbaijani] blockade," the Artsakh MoD added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh MoD: Azerbaijan defense ministry statement is completely false, disinformation
At around 11:30am, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on a combine [harvester] carrying out agricultural work in the fields of Sarushen [village of Artsakh], therefore…
 MoD: Azerbaijan fires at combine harvester working in Karabakh village field
The incident was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh…
 Karabakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire
There are no casualties on the Armenian side…
 Azerbaijan fires at grain-harvesting combine in Karabakh (PHOTOS)
Fortunately, its operator managed to escape the shooting…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan is carrying out information preparation for subsequent provocations
The Azerbaijani side, continuously violating its obligations arising from the tripartite document of November 9, 2020…
 Armenia ambassador-at-large: It would be better for Azerbaijan presidential assistant to stop this campaign of falsehood
“Azerbaijan regularly attacks and occupies different parts of the sovereign territory of Armenia,” Edmon Marukyan noted…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos