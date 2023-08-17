Azerbaijan again fires at combine harvester working in Karabakh village field

At around 5pm Thursday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Askeran region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), noted the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MoD)
For the second time during the day, the Azerbaijani side fired, from small arms, in the direction of a combine harvester working in a field of Sarushen village.
"It is obvious that by regularly trying to disrupt the grain harvest, the Azerbaijani side seeks to deepen the humanitarian disaster in the Republic of Artsakh as a result of the [Azerbaijani] blockade," the Artsakh MoD added.