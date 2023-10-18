News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
October 18
USD
401.67
EUR
423.84
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
October 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.67
EUR
423.84
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Nikol Pashinyan, Dunja Mijatovic discuss humanitarian situation due to Karabakh Armenians’ forced displacement
Nikol Pashinyan, Dunja Mijatovic discuss humanitarian situation due to Karabakh Armenians’ forced displacement
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Wednesday received Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Pashinyan welcomed Mijatovic's visit to Armenia, and expressed confidence that it will contribute to getting to know the challenges and problems on the spot.

The interlocutors discussed the humanitarian situation due to the forced displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing there, and the future measures of respective assistance by the international community.

Dunja Mijatovic noted that her goal is to assess the existing needs, including those related to ensuring the rights of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The parties exchanged views also on the reforms being implemented by the Armenian government in human rights, as well as on further bilateral cooperation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
180 forcibly displaced people from Karabakh receiving treatment in Armenia medical centers
32 of them are in severe condition, and 9 others—in critical condition, added the Armenian PM’s spox…
 Louise Mushikiwabo: Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh must be protected
The Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie noted the "upheavals in the world" and the escalation of many conflicts…
 Armenia deputy PM briefs Dunja Mijatovic on measures to accommodate those forcibly displaced from Karabakh
Tigran Khachatryan received a delegation led by the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights…
 Mirzoyan: Karabakh's de-Armenianization showed international system’s great gaps in preventing such situations
“In addition to the effective cooperation between our country and the OIF, in the current situation, I must emphasize the importance of the organization's solidarity with Armenia,” the latter’s FM said…
 No ceasefire violations recorded in zone of responsibility of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh
"In general, from September 19, 2023, 8 observation posts and 16 temporary observation posts of Russian peacekeepers have been closed along the former contact line of the Askeran, Mardakert, Martuni, and Shusha [(Shushi)] regions,” the contingent noted…
 Azerbaijan does not like Armenia PM’s address at European Parliament
It is offensive to hear such statements from Armenia, the Azerbaijan MFA noted in a statement…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos