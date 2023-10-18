Nikol Pashinyan, Dunja Mijatovic discuss humanitarian situation due to Karabakh Armenians’ forced displacement

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Wednesday received Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Pashinyan welcomed Mijatovic's visit to Armenia, and expressed confidence that it will contribute to getting to know the challenges and problems on the spot.

The interlocutors discussed the humanitarian situation due to the forced displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing there, and the future measures of respective assistance by the international community.

Dunja Mijatovic noted that her goal is to assess the existing needs, including those related to ensuring the rights of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The parties exchanged views also on the reforms being implemented by the Armenian government in human rights, as well as on further bilateral cooperation.