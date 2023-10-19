Red Cross: Some people remaining in Karabakh are requesting transport to leave

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has released a video presenting how the search for the few remaining residents of Nagorno-Karabakh is being carried out.

It is noted that new persons are found as a result of these search operations.

“A small number of people remain in their homes, either by choice or because they were unable to leave by themselves. Some require medical help or food and water. Others are requesting assistance in contacting loved ones or securing transport to leave. (…). Homes, shops and offices have been left abandoned and many dogs and cats can be seen in the streets," the ICRC added, in particular.