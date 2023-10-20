News
EU may expand monitoring mission in Armenia in response to Azerbaijan threat
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The European Union (EU) may expand its monitoring mission in Armenia in response to Azerbaijan’s threats to Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, a senior EU official told reporters in Brussels, TASS reports.

They have clearly told Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that they are concerned about any attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia, the attack on Armenia was very serious, and the EU monitoring mission in Armenia will be strengthened, they say to Baku, said the senior EU official, responding to reporters’ question as to whether the EU fears that due to its weak response to Azerbaijan's military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan may soon attack Armenia.
