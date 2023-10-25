Armenia parliament speaker: Russia is attempting to do things that have opposite effect in our democratic society

The Armenian side has always behaved in decent rhetoric towards the Russian side, and has never shown itself in a non-allied and non-partnership manner. Alen Simonyan, speaker of the National Assembly (NA) off Armenia, stated this in a briefing with reporters in the NA Wednesday, referring to summoning the Russian ambassador to the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and handing him a note of protest.
"Was the [anti-Armenian] program on the Russian [TV] channel the first case? The statement of the same Russian MFA about ‘what hinders a bad dancer,’ the direct insults of the famous [Russian] persons engaged in the same propaganda," said Simonyan.
And with respect to his calling the Russian MFA spokesperson a "secretary," Simonyan said: "I don't see anything wrong with it. It was in response to what is happening, and I am sure that the Russian side is attempting to do something out of this whole situation, which has the opposite effect in our democratic society. Well, let them think twice about doing something like this next time."