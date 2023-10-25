News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 27
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Show news feed
Armenia parliament speaker: Russia is attempting to do things that have opposite effect in our democratic society
Armenia parliament speaker: Russia is attempting to do things that have opposite effect in our democratic society
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


The Armenian side has always behaved in decent rhetoric towards the Russian side, and has never shown itself in a non-allied and non-partnership manner. Alen Simonyan, speaker of the National Assembly (NA) off Armenia, stated this in a briefing with reporters in the NA Wednesday, referring to summoning the Russian ambassador to the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and handing him a note of protest.

"Was the [anti-Armenian] program on the Russian [TV] channel the first case? The statement of the same Russian MFA about ‘what hinders a bad dancer,’ the direct insults of the famous [Russian] persons engaged in the same propaganda," said Simonyan.

And with respect to his calling the Russian MFA spokesperson a "secretary," Simonyan said: "I don't see anything wrong with it. It was in response to what is happening, and I am sure that the Russian side is attempting to do something out of this whole situation, which has the opposite effect in our democratic society. Well, let them think twice about doing something like this next time."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: I don’t share assessment that we are further aggravating relations with Russia
“It is a normal work process, partners have questions for each other, we clarify these issues through diplomats,” deputy FM Vahan Kostanyan added…
 Armenia official on EAEU energy market: Not all arrangements are carried out in full
According to deputy PM Mher Grigoryan, despite all the complexity of this process, it is necessary to reach principled decisions…
 Deputy PM: Armenia's trade with other CIS countries increased by 55%
In the period between January and August of this year compared to the amount of the previous year…
 Peskov: Russia intends to find out Armenia PM’s words about diversification of security relations
In its relations with Yerevan, Moscow expects to receive information about…
 Newspaper: There is need to be prepared for other unpleasantness related to Armenia’s relations with Russia
Everything in life is mutual…
 Armenia not yet officially petitions to Russia to terminate arms supply contract worth millions of dollars
In relation to the matter, Armenian News-NEWS.am sent a written request to the MoD of Armenia to find out…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos