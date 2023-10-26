Deputy PM: Armenia's trade with other CIS countries increased by 55%

In the period between January and August of this year, Armenia's trade with other CIS countries increased by almost 55 percent compared to the amount of the previous year. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan announced this in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

"At the same time, the export from Armenia has increased more than twice. In the future, the Armenian government intends to use all tools to maintain these positive dynamics in mutual trade with [the other] EAEU member states and CIS member states," Grigoryan added.

He noted that Armenia supports the adoption of the renewed package of measures aimed at the implementation of the agreement on cooperation in mining and metallurgy.

"The development of inter-sectoral cooperation is also important to ensure sustainable development and to deepen cooperation in this direction," added the deputy PM of Armenia.