Armenia labor, social affairs minister is in Iran, memorandum to be signed on highly qualified workforce exchange
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics, Society

A delegation led by the minister of labor and social affairs of Armenia, Narek Mkrtchyan, is in Iran, from October 29 to 31, with the aim of giving new momentum to the cooperation between the two countries in the field of labor and social protection, getting to know the best respective practices and innovative initiatives of Iran, as well as developing a constructive dialogue in this regard.

Within the scope of the visit, a memorandum of understanding between the governments of Armenia and Iran on the exchange of medium and highly qualified workforce is planned to be signed, which will be an additional incentive to strengthen bilateral cooperation on institutional bases and expand ties.

Also, the signing of this memorandum will facilitate the process of exchange of medium and highly qualified labor force, ensuring employment, and will contribute to the prevention of illegal immigration.
