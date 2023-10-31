74 films to be screened in Armenia during 19th ‘Rolan’ International Film Festival for Children and Youth

The Rolan Bykov Foundation will hold the 19th “Rolan” International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Armenia, from October 31 to November 4.

This year’s event will be held in the capital Yerevan as well as in Lori, Shirak, Tavush, and Gegharkunik, and is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Armenian cinema, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Out of 186 applications received from 38 countries, 74 films from 28 countries have been included in the festival program.

During the festival days, the best animated and feature films of the festival will be screened in Yerevan, as well as creative meetings and workshops will be held.

The best animation and feature films of the festival will be shown also in the aforesaid provinces of Armenia, and exhibition-competitions will be held.

The theme of this year’s festival will be "Toward Hope," and children and youths from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) who have settled in Armenia will be maximally engaged in this event.

During the 19th “Rolan” International Film Festival for Children and Youth, award-winning films of many international festivals will be screened with exclusive rights, and the "Panorama of Armenian Films: 100" special program will be implemented, in which 12 Armenian films will be screened.

A special program, entitled "Visegrad+Armenia: New Opportunities for Intercultural Dialogue," whose partners are from Visegrad countries (Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, and Poland) as well as Armenia and Georgia, will also be held.

The competition program includes the "Best French Film" nomination, where seven feature and animated films are presented.

Within the framework of the festival, screenings of French films will also be held in Yerevan as well as in Tavush and Gegharkunik Provinces of Armenia.

The opening ceremony of the festival will be held Tuesday evening at Moscow Cinema in Yerevan.

The closing ceremony of the event will take place on November 4, again at Moscow Cinema.

All events of the “Rolan” International Film Festival for Children and Youth are organized exclusively on a charitable basis.