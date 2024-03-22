News
Memoranda on shooting Netflix movies in Armenia have been signed, minister says
Memoranda on shooting Netflix movies in Armenia have been signed, minister says
Region:Armenia
Theme: Culture

We had memoranda to make movies for Netflix. This was announced by Zhanna Andreasyan, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, during the discussions of the report on the progress and results of the 2023 implementation of the 2021-2026 program of the government at the meeting of Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport of the National Assembly of Armenia on Friday.

According to her, the participation of Armenian movies in various international film festivals has increased by 74 percent.

"Our ten films, which participated in 110 film festivals, received 28 awards," added the minister.

Andreasyan emphasized that this sector has a huge potential for further development.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
