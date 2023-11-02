News
Friday
November 03
Yerevan hosting international conference on 100th anniversary of Armenian Cinema
Yerevan hosting international conference on 100th anniversary of Armenian Cinema
Region:Armenia
Theme: Culture

Under the auspices of UNESCO and with the support of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia, the National Cinema Center of Armenia is holding an international conference on Thursday and Friday in Yerevan, and dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Armenian Cinema.

The leading experts in the film industry from Europe and Asia are participating in this event, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The newest ways of developing, preserving, and distributing cinema, as well as the tasks of development, production, and co-production of modern cinema in the new era are being discussed.

The contribution of women in cinema is also one of the key topics of this conference.

Panel discussions on several topics will take place on Friday.

The international conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Armenian Cinema will conclude with a roundtable discussion.
Հայերեն
