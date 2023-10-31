News
European Union increases humanitarian funding to Armenia by about €1.7M
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The European Commission of the European Union (EU) is increasing its humanitarian funding in Armenia with almost €1.7 million in response to the mass influx of people from Nagorno-Karabakh, the European Commission informed Tuesday. It added as follows: 

The new funding will aim to further strengthen the existing EU humanitarian response to the displaced people by providing cash assistance, shelter, food security and livelihoods assistance, protection, and health. This funding comes in addition to the €10.45 million already announced by the Commission in response to the crisis, bringing total humanitarian funding to more than €12 million in 2023.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič said: “Karabakh Armenians will not be forgotten. As the winter sets in, the displaced people in Armenia will face additional challenges. The EU is boosting its humanitarian funding to be prepared for the winter. We continue working together with our humanitarian partners on the ground to provide assistance to the most vulnerable.”

With more than 100,000 people having fled their homes, often taking minimal belongings, those displaced are now in need of food, shelter, and other essential services as they try to settle in Armenia. The needs are expected to increase in light of the looming winter as people in need will require winterised shelter and warm clothing.
