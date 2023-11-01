News
Armenia Anti-Corruption Committee chief: We have solved March 1, 2008 case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


We have solved "March 1." Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Committee, Sasun Khachatryan, told reporters this at the National Assembly of Armenia Wednesday, with respect to the tragic events that occurred in capital Yerevan on March 1, 2008.

And when asked if the case was solved, then who ordered to shoot the ten people, Khachatryan responded: "The indictment in the ‘March 1’ case is already available, you can take [it], look [at it]. Our conclusions, evidence have been laid out, charges have been brought against both those who gave the order and those who overthrew the constitutional order. It’s just that it’s not correct for me to state something else after the decision of the CC [(Constitutional Court)]."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
