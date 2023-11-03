News
Ambassador Makunts, US Senator Fetterman discuss security challenges that Armenia, its region currently face
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Lilit Makunts, the Armenian Ambassador to the US, on Thursday met with US Senator John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania), the embassy of Armenia in the United States informed on Facebook.  

The interlocutors discussed the security challenges that Armenia and the region are currently facing, as well as the role of the United States in overcoming those challenges.

The Ambassador highlighted the key principles which should lie at the core of regional peace.

Inadmissibility of any threat to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia was underscored.
