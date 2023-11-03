Armenia's Mirzoyan: Current year was not, is not going at all the way we were trying to

The current year was not and is not going at all the way we were trying to. And when we say this, we first of all mean the most recent example: the ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh; a process as a result of which the [Armenian] population of Nagorno-Karabakh had no choice but to leave their homes, cradle, homeland in order to save themselves. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Friday.
Noting that there are currently more than 100,000 Armenian refugees in Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, Mirzoyan said that providing a long-term solution to their needs also falls on the shoulders of Armenia’s foreign ministry, becoming the latter’s objectives and tasks.
He said that to this end, efforts are being made to use international mechanisms.
Turning to the challenges of Armenia's foreign policy, the FM said: "Forcible migration causes great complications for the main political agenda: to ensure a stable security environment around Armenia; that is, the peace agenda, and the formation of at least peaceful, stable—and in the best case, close cooperative or friendly—relations with the four neighbors of Armenia."