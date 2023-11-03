Armenia FM: We will continue to deepen relations with EU

We will continue multi-sectoral cooperation with our friends; for example, France. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Friday.
"There are always mutual visits of high-ranking officials, the conversation is continuous, and will continue to be so. We [Armenia] will continue to deepen our relations with the EU. I want to especially emphasize the role of the EU monitoring mission in the border stability and security of Armenia at this moment. We are identifying new platforms, new directions for cooperation with the EU. For example, the Political and Security Dialogue. There are obligations and commitments previously undertaken under the CEPA [(Comprehensive and Extended Partnership Agreement)] agreement, which must be implemented both by us and by the EU," said Mirzoyan.
In this connection, the Armenian FM pointed to the launch of visa liberalization dialogue.
"There are landmark initiatives; you remember the announcements about 2.6 billion euros, etc.," Mirzoyan added.
The FM underscored the development of Armenia’s relations with the US as well.