US, EU discuss with Ukraine possibility of negotiations with Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

US and EU officials are in talks with Ukraine regarding the potential for peace negotiations with Russia.
NBC News, citing sources within US government circles, reported that these discussions involved considerations of concessions Ukraine might need to make in order to achieve agreements.
The newspaper reports that a recent discussion in the "Ramstein" format occurred last month, reflecting the evolving conditions on the battlefield and the political landscape in Europe and the United States.
According to the sources, these discussions started due to worries among US and European authorities about the conflict being deadlocked and also regarding the sustained backing for Ukraine.
The US government is troubled by the low public attention the war in Ukraine has received since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began. They also worry that this change might pose challenges for Ukraine in obtaining further assistance.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
