‘Trial’ in Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan ‘criminal case’ adjourns in Azerbaijan

The "court trial" of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) resident Vagif Khachatryan, who is accused of "genocide," adjourned Monday in the Azerbaijan capital Baku, the Azerbaijani media reported, noting that "the witness testified at today's session, and then the documents related to the case were published."

Earlier today, the Azerbaijani media reported that it is not excluded that "the prosecutor will demand punishment for the accused."

The prosecution asked the court for additional time, and therefore this court session will continue Tuesday, APA reported.

Vagif Khachatryan, who was abducted by the Azerbaijanis at the Hakari bridge on his way to Armenia at the end of July, is undergoing the "criminal case initiated by the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan for the genocide, forced displacement of Azerbaijanis, destruction of state property, and the fact of damage by members of the illegal Armenian armed formations in the village of Meshali of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district on December 22, 1991."

Vagif Khachatryan, however, has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.