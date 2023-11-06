Armenia army chief visits US European Command headquarters in Stuttgart (PHOTOS)

At the invitation of the United States European Command (EUCOM), the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces and First Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan, visited the EUCOM headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany.

Asryan met with the Deputy Commander for EUCOM, Lieutenant General Steven Basham, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

During the meeting matters related to the development of the Armenian-American military cooperation were discussed.

Also, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan briefed on the details about the reforms being conducting in the Armenian Armed Forces and the assistance expected from the US.

Lieutenant Basham, for his part, the expressed willingness of the US to continue assisting Armenia in the current cooperation programs in the professionalization of the Armed Forces, professional sergeant staff's strengthening, modernization of the management system, peacekeeping, military medicine, military education, combat readiness, trainings, etc.

Regional security Issues were also discussed.

On the sidelines of his visit, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan visited as well the Joint Multinational Readiness Centre of the U.S. Ground Forces in Europe and the NCO Academy located in Hohenfels, Germany.