Tuesday
November 07
Armen Grigoryan to not attend upcoming meeting of Secretaries of Security Council of CIS countries
Armen Grigoryan to not attend upcoming meeting of Secretaries of Security Council of CIS countries
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, will not participate in the upcoming meeting of Secretaries of Security Council of CIS states, Grigoryan’s spokesperson Tatevik Petrosyan told Armenpress.

“The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, will not travel to Moscow and will not participate in the upcoming meeting of the Secretaries of Security Council of CIS states that is to take place on November 8 in Moscow, the capital of the Russian Federation,” Petrosyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
