Updated Stellantis Ram 1500 pickup introduced

Stellantis has presented the 2025 Ram 1500 pickup truck. It has a six-cylinder turbo engine. The V8 HEMI atmospheric engine has passed into history.

For the Ram 1500, the two-row six-cylinder engine (Hurricane) has 420 and 540 horsepower, as well as the V6 Pentastar engine.

The pickup is available with an 8-speed automatic transmission, rear or front wheel drive. An intermediate differential with electronic locking and three main transmission options are available, too.

There are three displays on the front panel of the new pickup. In addition to the main screen of the devices and media system, an additional display for passengers has been introduced.

The vehicle has a pneumatic tire with five modes of operation.