ARMBUSINESSBANK: First in banking system to launch trigger-based customer satisfaction surveys using SatisFAI
ARMBUSINESSBANK: First in banking system to launch trigger-based customer satisfaction surveys using SatisFAI
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

ARMBUSINESSBANK made a pioneering move within the Armenian banking system by implementing customer satisfaction surveys using the globally recognized Net Promoter Score (NPS) methodology via the Satisfai customer experience management platform.

Our commitment to continuously enhancing the positive customer experience and providing exceptional service in the banking sector is represented through our latest initiative. Individual customers, after having completed any in-branch transaction, will receive real-time SMS notifications to rate their overall impression of the Bank on a scale from 0 to 10.

The Net Promoter Score (NPS) survey is a widely recognized and respected metric for measuring customer loyalty and satisfaction. This strategic approach enables us to gain invaluable insights into how our customers perceive our products and services, fostering stronger and enduring relationships. By comprehending our customers' opinions, we can identify areas for improvement, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of our operational, product, and service offerings. These insights empower us to make necessary adjustments, ensuring that we consistently deliver exceptional services that meet our customers' expectations and requirements.

Furthermore, we are planning to expand the channels of distributing the NPS survey to our customers, transitioning to digital platforms, including email and our mobile app.

This transparent and proactive communication aligns with our Bank's new strategy of delivering superior customer service in the banking system. With an unwavering dedication to excellence, we strive to exceed our customers' expectations and provide them exceptional value. This survey empowers us to capture the voice of our customers, make data-driven decisions, and continually enhance our offerings.

We highly value our customers' feedback and their satisfaction is the cornerstone of our commitment to excellence. Our customers' loyalty is our top priority.

ARMBUSINESSBANK is controlled by the Central Bank of RA
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
