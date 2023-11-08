Some countries are attempting to shake legitimate power in CIS, Putin says

Some countries are attempting to shake the legitimate power, traditional values, and the situation, in general, in the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Russian President Vladimir Putin said this in a video message addressed to the participants of the meeting of the secretaries of the CIS Security Councils.
"Global instability also affects Eurasia. What is more, the actions of some countries are aimed at shaking the legitimate power, public stability, and traditional values in the CIS countries, our traditional close commercial, cooperative, and cultural ties," said the Russian president.
Putin drew attention to the fact that common threats—such as terrorism and organized crime, drug trade and illegal migration, radicalism and extremism—to CIS countries, as well as risks in economic, informational, technological, and biological security, remain.
"All this requires not only a coordinated collective response, but also greater preventive work. Among them, it is important to make maximum use of the [CIS] Security Councils’ forecasting, information-analytical potential for a deep and comprehensive study of the situation in the CIS area and the world, in general, clearly defining priorities, adjusting strategic planning documents in a timely manner," added the Russian president.
To note, Armenia also is a member in the Commonwealth of Independent States.