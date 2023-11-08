News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 08
USD
402.66
EUR
430.04
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 08
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.66
EUR
430.04
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
Some countries are attempting to shake legitimate power in CIS, Putin says
Some countries are attempting to shake legitimate power in CIS, Putin says
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics


Some countries are attempting to shake the legitimate power, traditional values, and the situation, in general, in the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Russian President Vladimir Putin said this in a video message addressed to the participants of the meeting of the secretaries of the CIS Security Councils.

"Global instability also affects Eurasia. What is more, the actions of some countries are aimed at shaking the legitimate power, public stability, and traditional values in the CIS countries, our traditional close commercial, cooperative, and cultural ties," said the Russian president.

Putin drew attention to the fact that common threats—such as terrorism and organized crime, drug trade and illegal migration, radicalism and extremism—to CIS countries, as well as risks in economic, informational, technological, and biological security, remain.

"All this requires not only a coordinated collective response, but also greater preventive work. Among them, it is important to make maximum use of the [CIS] Security Councils’ forecasting, information-analytical potential for a deep and comprehensive study of the situation in the CIS area and the world, in general, clearly defining priorities, adjusting strategic planning documents in a timely manner," added the Russian president.

To note, Armenia also is a member in the Commonwealth of Independent States.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Patrushev: Ambassador to Russia represents Armenia at meeting of CIS Security Councils’ secretaries
The secretary of the Russian Security Council stated, opening the meeting inn Moscow…
 Armen Grigoryan to not attend upcoming meeting of Secretaries of Security Council of CIS countries
The secretary of the Security Council of Armenia informed…
 Lavrov, Bayramov discuss matter of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
The Russian and Azerbaijani FMs had a telephone conversation…
 Putin: We discussed upcoming CIS summit with Pashinyan
The Russian President announced that he had a telephonic conversation with the Armenian premier…
 Dmitry Peskov: Armenia remains Russia's ally
The Russian presidential spox commented on Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s absence at Friday’s CIS leaders’ summit in Kyrgyzstan…
 Putin meets Aliyev in Kyrgyzstan
According to Yuri Ushakov, assistant to the Russian President, the presidents intend to discuss the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and the issue of ...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos