Armenia ruling force MP: Russian platform not very active because Russia is already party to these conflicts

The Russian platform is not a very active platform because Russia is already, in a sense, a party to these conflicts. Hovik Aghazaryan, a member of the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia, stated this in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"In my personal opinion, it is due to this that it is not acceptable for Armenia that we [Armenia] participate in [peace] negotiations where we are alone, whereas they are two [i.e. Azerbaijan and Russia] in front of us. In recent years, we have seen passivity, inaction on the part of our ally [Russia], which led to very serious consequences. Of course, one might think that this is due to the military actions of Ukraine. But what does that have to do with us? We have to think about our security," Aghazaryan said.