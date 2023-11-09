Yerevan to host OSCE Parliamentary Assembly fall session this month

In its Cabinet session Thursday, the Armenian government decided to earmark 120 million drams (approx. $300,000) from the reserve fund of the 2023 state budget for holding the fall session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in capital Yerevan on November 18-20.
Holding this event in Yerevan will give Armenia the opportunity to host around 350 MPs of the delegations of the 57 OSCE member states. During the session, a number of matters related to the South Caucasus will be discussed in three general commissions.
Also, members of the delegations of a number of these countries have already expressed their wish to visit, during the timeframe of this session, Armenia’s borders where the EU mission conducts monitoring.