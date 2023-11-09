News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
November 09
USD
402.51
EUR
429.48
RUB
4.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
November 09
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.51
EUR
429.48
RUB
4.37
Show news feed
Yerevan to host OSCE Parliamentary Assembly fall session this month
Yerevan to host OSCE Parliamentary Assembly fall session this month
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

In its Cabinet session Thursday, the Armenian government decided to earmark 120 million drams (approx. $300,000) from the reserve fund of the 2023 state budget for holding the fall session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in capital Yerevan on November 18-20.

Holding this event in Yerevan will give Armenia the opportunity to host around 350 MPs of the delegations of the 57 OSCE member states. During the session, a number of matters related to the South Caucasus will be discussed in three general commissions.

Also, members of the delegations of a number of these countries have already expressed their wish to visit, during the timeframe of this session, Armenia’s borders where the EU mission conducts monitoring.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armen Grigoryan and Louis Bono discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization
According to a press release by the Security Council, the interlocutors discussed the process of normalization ...
 Nikol Pashinyan, Louis Bono discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process
The Armenian premier received the US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations…
 Carey Cavanaugh comments on whether Azerbaijan will attack Armenia to open ‘corridor’
“That would be unbelievably short-sighted,” noted the former US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group…
 Cavanaugh: If Azerbaijan is happy with this outcome, this doesn’t solve the dispute
This dispute, this is a change, this isn't a peace agreement. It's a change in the status quo...
 US envoy to OSCE: We remain deeply concerned by situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Ambassador Michael Carpenter delivered a statement to the OSCE Permanent Council, on the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
 Presidency of North Macedonia in OSCE calls for medical aid to victims of Stepanakert explosion
"We mourn for the people who died tragically as a result of the gas tanker explosion that took place in ...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos