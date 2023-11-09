Deputy FM: ‘Crossroads of Peace’ is an initiative to turn Armenia into regional communication hub

All partners who are interested in peace and stability in the region can contribute to the peace process. Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan told this to reporters Thursday, when asked about Russia's dissatisfaction with the participation of Western representatives in regional processes.
Regarding the "Crossroads of Peace" project of Armenia, Kostanyan noted that this name is completely official.
"This is the [Armenian] government's concept as to how we see the blockade in the region and the transformation of Armenia into a communication hub in the small and large region. We present that project to our partners. This is the official name," said the deputy FM.