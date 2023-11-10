Armenia premier attends Sixth Paris Peace Forum opening ceremony (PHOTOS)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the opening ceremony of the Sixth Paris Peace Forum at Brongniart Palace.
French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, as well as leaders and prime ministers of a number of countries, and heads of international organizations also attended the event.
The participants were welcomed by Angel Gurria, President of the Paris Peace Forum.
And French President Emmanuel Macron delivered welcoming remarks at the opening of this event,.
Next, the Armenian PM will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Cooperation in the face of competition, building peace and building a more secure world."