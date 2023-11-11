News
Yerevan gets ready to host OSCE PA session
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


In a few days, Yerevan will become the main venue of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the National Assembly of Armenia reports.

300 delegates from approximately 50 countries will arrive in Armenia.

The hosting party is the National Assembly.

The autumn session of the OSCE PA, which is one of the main meetings of the assembly, will take place on November 18-20. The National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia submitted an application in the summer and expressed its readiness to host delegates to the autumn session of the Assembly in Armenia.

“We will discuss the events taking place throughout the region, the crises, conflicts that are occurring today; it is especially important during the meeting in Yerevan to discuss the developments in the South Caucasus,” said Sarkis Khandanyan, Chairman of the Board of the NA Committee on Foreign Relations.

145.1 million drams will be spent on organizing the autumn session of the OSCE PA, of which 25.1 million drams will be allocated from funds saved by the National Assembly, and 120 million from the RA reserve fund for 2023.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
