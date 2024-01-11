News
Wednesday
January 17
Newsfeed
News
Everything said by Azerbaijan president should be taken seriously, Armenia ruling force legislator states
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


It is very possible that the change in the rhetoric of the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has something to do with pre-election sentiments. Andranik Kocharyan, an MP from the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and Chair of the NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security, told this to reporters at the NA Thursday, and referring to the Azerbaijani leader’s recent statements.

"We [i.e. Armenia] need to treat everything he says seriously. If he says, then it should be taken seriously. Even if he says [it] for his internal audience, we still have to take it seriously. Our task should be to fortify and strengthen the fortifications of our country," said Kocharyan.

He said, today the most correct thing is to live in peace.

"Ultimately, will the fight have to end one day?" Andranik Kocharyan asked.

To the question of whether Azerbaijan could take the "Zangezur corridor"—via Armenia—by force, Kocharyan responded: "Azerbaijan can have many wishes. [It’s] another thing is whether or not we have created an opportunity to prevent those wishes today."

Asked whether Armenia has created that opportunity, the ruling force lawmaker said that they create it every day.

And to the question whether Armenia is ready to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan without border delimitation, Andranik Kocharyan said. "The issue of [border] delimitation is very important. If we get to the point where the opposite side accepts that the delimitation process must inevitably be carried out, so that our deputy prime minister can specify that point from there we will clarify how we should fortify and control the next points after that point."
