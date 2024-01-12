Maria Zakharova: Russia MFA regrets Armenia's absence of response to ‘Nazi march’ in Yerevan

We have received with deep concern the march of fascist youth groups that took place in the center of Yerevan on January 1. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), stated this at Friday’s press briefing.
"Of course, we are surprised that the Armenian law enforcement officers did not in any way prevent the participants of the meeting, who literally demonstrated their orientation in front of the camera, in the presence of the media, raising their hands with the sign of the Nazi salute. It is regrettable that there is no proper response from Armenia’s authorities and human rights organizations. We [i.e. Russia] are convinced that it is indispensable to suppress any manifestations of Nazism, uproot them, and tirelessly fight against the falsification of history," added the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.