Armenia ruling power legislator: We hear signals of support from Western partners

We hear at least support from our Western partners that they are ready to support the peace treaty according to the logic that Armenia proposes. Gevorg Papoyan, an MP of the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporters at the NA Tuesday—and when asked what the position of Armenia’s international partners is regarding the destructive and belligerent statements and possible military aggression by Azerbaijan.
Papoyan added that Armenia does not receive such clear statements and signals from Russia.
"We [i.e. Armenia] are interested in those signals that clearly say that Armenia is 29,800 square kilometers, that the issue should be resolved now, not left to the [coming] generations or to new wars. To me, the signals that talk about unblocking the [regional] roads, about the sovereignty, jurisdiction of the roads of Armenia are important," said Papoyan.