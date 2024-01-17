News
Khachaturyan, Grossi exchange views on nuclear power development in Armenia as green energy
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

During the meeting, President Khachaturyan particularly emphasized the importance of the long-term and effective cooperation between the Armenia government and the IAEA, which is essential in ensuring Armenia's energy security, the President's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the talk, views were exchanged on the further development of nuclear power as green energy in Armenia. The IAEA Director General stressed that Armenia can always expect the support and assistance of this agency.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
