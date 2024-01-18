Aram Ghazaryan appointed provincial governor of Armenia’s Lori

At its Cabinet meeting Thursday, the Armenian government decided to appoint Aram Ghazaryan as Governor of Lori Province.
"Having lived and worked in Lori Province for many years, I am aware of the main problems existing in the province. And in case of being appointed, I am ready to solve the existing problems with great dedication and responsibility, to contribute to the continuous development of the province," Ghazaryan said at the government’s Cabinet meeting.
And Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Ghazaryan on his appointment and wished him success in this capacity.
Aram Ghazaryan previously held the position of head of the Shirak provincial police department. Then he was appointed the general director of Yerevan Thermal Power Plant.
A few days ago, Aram Khachatryan was dismissed from his duties as governor of Lori.