3+3 format in South Caucasus is 'promising,' Lavrov says

The cooperation mechanism (3+3 format) between Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia, and their three closest neighbors—Russia, Iran, and Turkey—is promising, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a press conference Thursday
"We [i.e. Russia] have proposed to more actively develop the mechanism of cooperation between the three South Caucasus countries—Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia—and their three closest big neighbors—Russia, Turkey, and Iran. Several meetings were held, representatives of Armenia [also] participated.
"It seems to me that over time this particular format will be promising, as it does not depend on any global geopolitical situation and is free from the geopolitical game of maintaining hegemony, which Washington is now developing—together with its partners in Brussels," said the Russian FM.