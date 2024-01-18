News
Lavrov: The West doesn’t want to allow implementation of Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia agreements
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Western countries do not want to allow the implementation of tripartite agreements between Moscow, Baku and Yerevan, and the European Union and the US want to carry out the delimitation of the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan in their own way, bypassing Russia, the latter’s  foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, stated at a press conference Thursday

"I have all the grounds to say that the West does not want to allow the agreements signed between Yerevan and Baku, with the mediation of Russia, to be implemented.

"The issue of border delimitation can also be considered. [European Council President] Charles Michel has already announced that the EU will deal with delimitation even though neither Armenia nor Azerbaijan have ever been part of any association in the current EU territory, and the EU cannot have any maps. We [i.e. Russia] have offered our services. Moreover, the [two] parties have signed an agreement that they will create a delimitation commission in which the Russian side will participate as a consultant. We are not invited there. The Russian Federation has the maps and that is convenient for the parties. But it is not convenient for the EU, it is not convenient for the US, which also wants to delimit across the ocean. It is unfortunate that such Western selfish ambitions prevent the realization of the actual aspirations of both Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Somehow maps of the General Staff of the USSR [army] have come to them. And that's why they say [to Armenia and Azerbaijan]: ‘You don't need the Russians, we have the maps.’ It seems a little strange. They are grown people, but they play the game of ‘who is more important’ and who can score extra points on the international stage. It is unfortunate that selfish Western interests prevent the realization of the fundamental interests of both Armenia and Azerbaijan," said the Russian FM.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
