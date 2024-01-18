News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 18
USD
405.25
EUR
441.48
RUB
4.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.25
EUR
441.48
RUB
4.57
Show news feed
Russia FM: Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan himself closed Nagorno-Karabakh status issue
Russia FM: Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan himself closed Nagorno-Karabakh status issue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan himself closed the issue of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a press conference Thursday.

The Russian FM noted that after the signing of the tripartite statements and the start of their implementation, the EU and the US began to actively intervene in the process.

"[Russian President] Putin, not [French President] Macron, played an important role in achieving a tripartite agreement between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the Russian Federation. After those agreements began to come into effect, mechanisms for unblocking [regional] routes and border delimitation were created, then the Europeans and Americans began to be actively engaged in this process," said Lavrov.

According to him, in November 2020 and subsequent documents, the territory of Karabakh was described as the zone of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, and there was an understanding between the leaders of the three countries that negotiations were underway on the topic of status, and that they still need to continue in order to agree on this matter once and for all.

"Imagine our surprise when in the fall of 2022, Macron held a conference of the European Political Community in Prague... and at the meeting they approved a document stating that Azerbaijan and Armenia recognize each other's territorial integrity in accordance with the Almaty declaration. This meant the recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as an autonomous region within the Azerbaijan SSR. We [i.e. Russia] did not know that such a statement was being prepared. And when it was made, we made our conclusion that we reported in Baku that the issue of the status of Karabakh was closed; it was closed by the prime minister of Armenia himself," said the Russian FM.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan destroys fraternal cemetery of Karabakh’s Haterk village
Monument Watch, which monitors Artsakh's cultural heritage, informed…
 Legislature speaker: All theories that only Armenia concedes something are not true, logic is two-fold
Nothing drastic has happened; the negotiations, the exchange are continuing…
 Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors calls on Biden to take steps to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan
It unanimously passed a motion…
 Azerbaijan ‘court’ rules against Karabakh ex-resident Vagif Khachatryan appeal
The judicial farce being carried out by the Azerbaijani authorities continues against him…
 CoE Commissioner for Human Rights: Protecting all Karabakh conflict victims’ rights is key to peace process success
“Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities should ensure focus on human rights protection in their peace talks and establish strong human rights safeguards for all persons affected by the conflict,” Dunja Mijatovic said…
 Zakharova: Russian peacekeepers’ criticism in Armenia does not contribute to anything
“We see these statements, and consider them destructive and untrue,” said the Russian MFA spox…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos