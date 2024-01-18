News
Russia MFA: Armenia doesn’t want Russian border guards’ deployment on Syunik Province road to Nakhichevan
Russia MFA: Armenia doesn't want Russian border guards' deployment on Syunik Province road to Nakhichevan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Armenia does not want the Russian border guards’ deployment on the Syunik Province road from Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a press conference Thursday.

"I believe we should not be shy about the importance of evaluating the tripartite statements signed in 2020-2022. It is very sad that such a practical thing, beneficial for Armenia, as the opening of the route through Syunik Province, still remains on paper," said Lavrov.

According to him, the reason lies in Armenia's position. As per the head of the Russian foreign ministry, someone is giving advice to Yerevan in this matter.

"We saw that as soon as the European Union, France, Germany, and the United States realized that the Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani process was yielding results in terms of unblocking [regional] routes, delimiting borders, and preparing a peace treaty, they immediately began to infiltrate these processes without invitation and act as a spoiler," said Lavrov.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
