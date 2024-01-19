Transfers from AMIO to Russia and vice versa

Transfer or receive money from AMIO through the INTELIEXPRESS fast money transfer system and the transfer will be available within minutes in many countries around the world, including Russia. It is fast and affordable. The Currency: Russian ruble (RUB). Commission: 1%.
AMIO BANK's innovative, free and remote option to receive a transfer is for you. From now on, you can receive a fast money transfer via the AMIO MOBILE application by completing the "Receive Transfer Application".
There are only a few simple steps to follow, specifying the transfer data (system, amount, currency) and the number of the card or account valid in AMIO BANK, to which you want to receive the transfer amount.
We continue to provide our customers with safe, convenient and effective solutions by improving remote communication channels.
For details visit the website: https://www.amiobank.am/transfers/international/inteliExpress, or call +374 10 59 20 20.
The Bank is supervised by the Central Bank of Armenia