Criminal proceedings launched based on report on kidnapping Yerevan municipal council opposition member

A report was received regarding the kidnapping of Narine Hayrapetyan, a member of the opposition Mother Armenia Faction of the Yerevan Council of Elders, and criminal proceedings have been launched. Gor Abrahamyan, spokesperson of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
"Criminal proceedings have been launched at the Investigative Committee (…) for the crime of kidnapping a person by a group of persons. A large-scale investigation is currently underway to verify the information received from the preliminary investigation report. The police were also instructed to obtain information, data important for the investigation, and to transfer [them] to the body conducting the proceedings," said Abrahamyan.
On Sunday, information was disseminated that at around 9:30am on January 15, Yerevan resident Narine Hayrapetyan—who is better known as Nare Sose—was forced to sit in a car on a street by unidentified persons, blindfolded, then taken to an unknown place, where she met with a 60- to 65-year-old man, shamshyan.com had reported. That man had a conversation with her due to political activity, after which the same unidentified persons took her back to a street in the same way, took her out of the car, and left.