Armenia PM: We have decided to extend our nuclear plant’s operation period until 2036
Armenia PM: We have decided to extend our nuclear plant’s operation period until 2036
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


The first-ever Nuclear Energy Summit, which Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also attending, has started in Brussels, the capital of Belgium

The event is co-chaired by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, and with the participation of numerous world leaders.

In his address at the summit, PM Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia, as a country relying on nuclear energy production, firmly stands with the consensus that nuclear energy is irreplaceable in the fight against climate change, Armenpress reported.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia proudly joined the historic decision adopted at COP28, which recognized nuclear energy as one of the solutions to climate change, along with other low-carbon energy sources.

The premier stressed that nuclear energy plays an important role for Armenia and helps in the implementation of actions defined at the national level by the Paris Agreement.

Pashinyan said that based on set priorities, Armenia has decided to extend the operation period of its nuclear power plant from 2026 to 2036. This extension will lay a solid foundation for a smooth transition to the new power unit after the end of the extended operation period of the Armenian nuclear plant, which is the ultimate goal, he added.

Also, Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia's transparent and open policy of safe and peaceful use of nuclear energy will continue to guide the country's efforts.

The Armenian PM’s aforesaid address in English is presented in full in the video above. 
