Most Europeans are interested in a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but the organizations of American billionaire George Soros are closely integrated into European organizations, and therefore Brussels cannot start pursuing a policy aimed at peace, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"European leaders believe that European public opinion supports the pro-peace side more and the pro-war side less. The turning point for peace in Europe is failing because Brussels is actually a captive of George Soros' network. The Soros network is embedded in European organizations," Orban said on the air of Kossuth radio.

According to him, the people of the “Soros empire,” which George Soros has built for more than 30 years, are not only able to influence public opinion, but also have "such a strong negotiating position that they can take from the treasury of Brussels some of the money necessary for their own maintenance."

"They are in the European Commission and the European Parliament, and several prime ministers were appointed by Soros," added the Hungarian PM.