News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Show news feed
European Union is captive of George Soros' network, Hungary PM says
European Union is captive of George Soros' network, Hungary PM says
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Most Europeans are interested in a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but the organizations of American billionaire George Soros are closely integrated into European organizations, and therefore Brussels cannot start pursuing a policy aimed at peace, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"European leaders believe that European public opinion supports the pro-peace side more and the pro-war side less. The turning point for peace in Europe is failing because Brussels is actually a captive of George Soros' network. The Soros network is embedded in European organizations," Orban said on the air of Kossuth radio.

According to him, the people of the “Soros empire,” which George Soros has built for more than 30 years, are not only able to influence public opinion, but also have "such a strong negotiating position that they can take from the treasury of Brussels some of the money necessary for their own maintenance."

"They are in the European Commission and the European Parliament, and several prime ministers were appointed by Soros," added the Hungarian PM.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Moldova parliament supports country’s bid to join EU
It identified EU integration as "Moldova's top priority national project"... 
 Armenia PM, European Council President meet in Brussels
Within the framework of the first-ever Nuclear Energy Summit…
 Armenia PM attending first Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels
Before the meeting, however, the photos of the guests were taken…
 Armenia parliament speaker: We seek all EU member states’ support
Alen Simonyan delivered an address at the 11th Plenary Session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly…
 Zakharova: EU monitoring mission in Armenia is spying on Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan
The official representative of the Russian MFA did not rule out that this could lead to irreversible consequences in the region…
 EU awards cultural grants to 5 cities, including Armenia’s Charentsavan and Sevan, in Eastern Partnership countries
The EU-funded EU4Culture project…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos