Gevorg Papoyan, Kristina Kvien highlight holding Americas Competitiveness Exchange program in Armenia in 2024

Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan received US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien on Friday.
Papoyan briefly presented the policies and priorities being implemented by the Armenian government in economy, emphasized the importance of diversification of Armenia’s economy and, especially, specified the deepening of cooperation with the US in this regard.
The interlocutors reflected on the effective holding of the meeting of the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) working group between Armenia and the US held this month and the implementation of the agreements reached.
The parties exchanged views also on the importance and possibilities of holding the Americas Competitiveness Exchange (ACE) program in Armenia this year.
During the meeting, reference was made also to the Armenian-American cooperation.