News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Show news feed
Gevorg Papoyan, Kristina Kvien highlight holding Americas Competitiveness Exchange program in Armenia in 2024
Gevorg Papoyan, Kristina Kvien highlight holding Americas Competitiveness Exchange program in Armenia in 2024
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan received US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien on Friday.

Papoyan briefly presented the policies and priorities being implemented by the Armenian government in economy, emphasized the importance of diversification of Armenia’s economy and, especially, specified the deepening of cooperation with the US in this regard.

The interlocutors reflected on the effective holding of the meeting of the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) working group between Armenia and the US held this month and the implementation of the agreements reached.

The parties exchanged views also on the importance and possibilities of holding the Americas Competitiveness Exchange (ACE) program in Armenia this year.

During the meeting, reference was made also to the Armenian-American cooperation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US envoy to Armenia underscores empowering women to participate meaningfully at all levels of conflict prevention
In honor of International Women's Day, Ambassador Kristina Kvien hosted a roundtable discussion with inspiring peacebuilders who are leading efforts to bring peace to South Caucasus…
 US State Department comments on Russia FM Lavrov's statement about Armenia
So many of Russia’s neighbors are concerned about threatening rhetoric and threatening actions that the Russian government has shown, the Department spox stated…
 Ambassador Lilit Makunts, Senator Jack Reed discuss possible steps to enhance Armenia-US cooperation
The Armenian envoy to the Unite States met with the US lawmaker…
 US embassy in Armenia: We will continue to work for peace in region so such tragedies will not be repeated
Today, we join with Armenians mourning all who were killed in Sumgait in 1988…
 Kristina Kvien: United States stands with Armenia as partner, friend (VIDEO)
The ambassador reflected on the one year of her tenure in Armenia...
 Ambassador Makunts, Congressman Diaz-Balart discuss challenges faced by Armenia
The Armenian diplomat met with the American lawmaker…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos