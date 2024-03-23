37 people hospitalized after terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

As a result of the terrorist attack in the Moscow Region "Crocus City Hall," 37 people were hospitalized. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of the region on 22 March. Seven people hospitalized after the terrorist attack are in serious condition, they have gunshot wounds and fractures, the Health Ministry said.
On 22 March, the media reported about a shooting at the Crocus City Hall, where a concert of the band "Picnic" was to be held. According to RIA Novosti, at least three people in camouflage opened fire. It is also known that there was an explosion in the building, and a fire started. As a result of the terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall," tentatively, 40 people were killed, and more than 100 were injured. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case under the article "Terrorist Act."