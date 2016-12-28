News
Construction of William Saroyan's innovative museum kicks off in Fresno
21:08, 28.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Culture


The designing of William Saroyan's Home & Museum has kicked off in Fresno, California. The construction will start in 2017, the opening being planned to be held on 31 August 2018, the 110th anniversary of the author.

In December 2015, the founder of ''Intellectual Renaissance'' Foundation, Arthur Janibekyan, acquired the house of Saroyan, which was put on auction. He thereafter launched the Saroyan House project, whose main aim is to turn the author’s house in Fresno into a home and museum.

A competition was announced for developing the project of the museum. Its final stage was held in Yerevan. Storaket Architectural Studio, which had proposed a project filled with innovative technological solutions, was named the winner.

Saroyan and his heroes, as well as his stories will through a 3D modeling be placed in a 114 cubic meter area, where Saroyan once used to live and write. In the interactive museum Saroyan will welcome his guests, tour and talk to them.

Meanwhile, the Saroyan House workers will continue their activity. They have already found out that part of the Pulitzer Prize winner's literary heritage is kept at Stanford University, the other part belonging to Saroyan Foundation. Still the rest of his works are kept by the author's relatives and friends.

Currently, work is carried out to bring all this together into one place. Saroyan House Council, whose members are renowned specialists in Saroyan studies spread in different corners of the world, oversees and supports the work. 

