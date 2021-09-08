Violinist Sergey Khachatryan performs Armenian music at InClassica International Music Festival in Dubai

World famous Armenian violinist Sergey Khachatryan performed Concerto for the Violin by world famous Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian with the accompaniment of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra at the 10th InClassica International Music Festival taking place in Dubai.

“Aram Khachaturian is my music, it’s Armenian, it’s in my soul. I’m very happy that we can perform it here in Dubai, perform with the Armenian orchestra and present Khachaturian here,” Sergey Khachatryan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, noting that he is proud to present Khachaturian’s work in different corners of the globe.

The concert was held at Dubai Opera where foreigners received Sergey Khachatryan and the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra with long rounds of applause. Sergey Khachatyan also performed another work that was not on the program — “Havun-Havun” by Gregory of Narek.

The works of great composer Aram Khachaturian are performed by internationally recognized musicians around the world. According to Sergey Khachatryan, Armenian musicians’ renditions are unequivocally different from the renditions of foreign musicians since Khachaturian’s music contains elements of Armenian folk music that only Armenian musicians can perform best.

Sergey Khachatryan informed that he would like to visit Armenia to give a concert by the end of this year. He is participating in the InClassica International Music Festival as a guest conductor and is performing with famous orchestras and soloists.

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra is currently preparing for its new concert season, and the upcoming concert in Yerevan will take place on Sep. 21.