CSTO spokesperson’s “illness” prevents him from commenting on Azerbaijan infiltration at Armenia border

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has not yet reacted to Azerbaijan’s diversionary infiltration attempt Thursday, at the border with Armenia.
In this connection, Armenian News-NEWS.am contacted CSTO Spokesperson Vladimir Zaynetdinov.
Hearing the question, first he tried to convince that the addressee of this matter was the national bodies of Armenia.
Subsequently, Zaynetdinov “suddenly” remembered that he is sick, he has a respective “doctor’s report,” and stated that he cannot soon verify whether or not the CSTO had received information about the incident.
And when asked whom to apply, the CSTO spokesperson responded that he did not have “available information,” and asked to call him in one hour. Afterward, however, he no longer answered the phone calls.
Azerbaijani troops had launched a diversionary infiltration attempt, on early Thursday morning, at the Republic of Armenia (RA) state border, southeast of Chinari village in Tavush Province.
But the adversary was driven back, having suffered injuries and casualties, including in the Armenian military positions, informed the Ministry of Defense (MOD).
“The RA Ministry of Defense possesses of irrefutable evidence of RA state border violation by the Azerbaijani side,” reads the MOD statement. “The military and political leadership of Azerbaijan bears the full accountability for the provocation that took place.”
As a result of this infiltration attempt, however, the Armenian armed forces suffered three casualties: Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh Melikyan, and Privates Edgar Narayan and Erik Abovyan.