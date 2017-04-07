Concert dedicated to Gregory of Narek held in Riga Cathedral

A concert dedicated to Gregory of Narek took place in Riga Cathedral Friday within the framework of the Armenian Culture Days organized by the Armenian Embassy of Latvia (residence in Vilnius).
The concert was attended by first president of Latvia Guntis Ulmanis, representatives of different Latvian agencies, ambassadors accredited in Latvia, Deputy Culture Minister of Armenia, Nerses Ter-Vardanyan, Spiritual Pastor of the Armenian Apostolic Church in the Baltic countries, Priest Ter Khosrov Stepanyan, Armenian and Latvian public figures, etc.
Armenian Ambassador to Latvia Tigran Mkrtchyan and Priest Ter Khosrov Stepanyan spoke at the opening of the concert.
In his speech, Ambassador Mkrtchyan touched on Gregory of Narek and Book of Lamentations, noting that St. Gregory was declared a Doctor of the Universal Church by Pope Francis in 2015.
“Two days ago the presentation of the Latvian translation of Book of Lamentations took place, this being followed by the photo exhibit of medieval Armenian churches. On the next day an international conference kicked off, where the work of Gregory of Narek was presented as a bridge between the east and the west. Today we witness this wonderful concert dedicated to Gregory of Narek—which is unprecedented in many respects—as a conclusion of the Armenian Culture Days. By means of all these events we aim to present the contribution of the Armenian culture to the universal Christian civilization,'' Mkrtchyan said.
Distinguished Armenian artist Anna Mayilyan, Latvian radio choir led by director Sigvards Kļava, etc. performed at the concert.